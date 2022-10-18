The danger of co-sleeping with your baby and how to protect them

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:27
IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.
Today at 12:37
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 18:09
The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:13
CLicks interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:08
What is the deal with Chateau Libertas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance- Four key factors to financial success in retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks. 20 October 2022 9:18 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings. 20 October 2022 4:37 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Speculation over Truss exit grows Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes. 20 October 2022 10:07 AM
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss? In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid... 20 October 2022 7:30 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The danger of co-sleeping with your baby and how to protect them

18 October 2022 4:21 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
infant deaths
Child saftey
co-sleeping

Statistics show that around 3,500 babies in the United States die each year due to co-sleeping. As much as there are no such statistics in South Africa - an expert said this was due to socio-economic factors and the weather.

John Perlman spoke to the managing director at GoodNightBaby.co.za Jolandi Becker about possible ways to co-sleep with your baby to avoid unnecessary death.

Becker added that it was likely that the statistics were higher for South Africa.

The prevalence of deaths of children due to co-sleeping is also a lot higher because we [in South Africa] have additional things to worry about such as overheating.

Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

There are two categories of co-sleeping that exist and these are bed sharing and room sharing, Becker said.

Paediatric associations in the US and in Canada both recommend room-sharing and are completely against bed-sharing - according to Becker.

In addition, Becker said that there are tips for parents to prevent putting their babies' lives in jeopardy.

Never bed share with a baby if you use any drugs, alcohol or if you are smoking. In that instance, it’s a no-go, you need to have a separate sleeping space for your baby.

Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

If you don’t have a choice… the side where your baby sleeps, there should be no blankets, pillows, anything that can suffocate or overheat your child.

Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




18 October 2022 4:21 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
infant deaths
Child saftey
co-sleeping

More from Local

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend

20 October 2022 10:35 AM

The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Aleksandra Gigowska/123rf

October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual

20 October 2022 9:22 AM

The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: designer491/123rf

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

20 October 2022 4:42 AM

The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year

19 October 2022 7:33 PM

The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'

19 October 2022 6:47 PM

John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus Lategan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation

19 October 2022 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 5:15 PM

Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA

19 October 2022 2:10 PM

An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT Vice Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet

19 October 2022 11:43 AM

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

World

EWN Highlights

Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

20 October 2022 12:15 PM

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA