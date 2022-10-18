The danger of co-sleeping with your baby and how to protect them





John Perlman spoke to the managing director at GoodNightBaby.co.za Jolandi Becker about possible ways to co-sleep with your baby to avoid unnecessary death.

Becker added that it was likely that the statistics were higher for South Africa.

The prevalence of deaths of children due to co-sleeping is also a lot higher because we [in South Africa] have additional things to worry about such as overheating. Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

There are two categories of co-sleeping that exist and these are bed sharing and room sharing, Becker said.

Paediatric associations in the US and in Canada both recommend room-sharing and are completely against bed-sharing - according to Becker.

In addition, Becker said that there are tips for parents to prevent putting their babies' lives in jeopardy.

Never bed share with a baby if you use any drugs, alcohol or if you are smoking. In that instance, it’s a no-go, you need to have a separate sleeping space for your baby. Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

If you don’t have a choice… the side where your baby sleeps, there should be no blankets, pillows, anything that can suffocate or overheat your child. Jolandi Becker managing director - GoodNightBaby.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.