Cathy Mohlahlana: My ubringing taught me humility and hard work





John Perlman spoke to Cathy Mohlahlana, broadcast journalist, TV anchor and radio presenter on how her hometown has impacted her life today.

The former eNCA news anchor grew up in a small rural village called Brilliant, which is about an hour away from Limpopo’s capital, Polokwane.

She said the town taught her the value of hard work – which has carried her through her formidable broadcasting career.

Brilliant is a group of villages made up of farms and very sparse areas.

Subsistence farming used to be the sustenance means for people in Brilliant and Mohlahlana's grandmother played a critical role in her upbringing.

Mohlahlana attended a school across the road but after displaying academic excellence she was moved to a school in Polokwane when she was six years old.

Since then, she has carried her grandmother’s lessons throughout the transition from rural to urban life.

FILE: News anchor, broadcaster and radio presenter. Picture: Cathy Mohlahlana/ Linkedin.

She was a farmer, so I really watched her work very hard for her family. She had eight children and she was able to put those eight children through school off of the farms. Cathy Mohlahlana - broadcast journalist, TV anchor and radio presenter

When I look at my own life in the city what really helped me stay grounded was values of family, values of community, lots of humility as well, respect and just hardwork. Cathy Mohlahlana - broadcast journalist, TV anchor and radio presenter

