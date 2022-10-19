SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
Africa Melane spoke to board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Dr Alicia Porter, about the mental health state of South Africans and how we can improve things for those who are suffering.
One in four South Africans struggle with a common mental health problem.
Porter said we need an overhaul of the healthcare system and budget allocation to prioritise mental health.
The Mental State of the World study has shown that a quarter of South Africans suffer from a common mental disorder such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse and our country ranks the lowest, alongside the United Kingdom, in terms of mental health.
Porter said that these high rates of mental health difficulties are not a South Africa specific issue but is rather a global problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
With COVID there is a medical response, there is an economic response and they said for the longest time there will be a mental health impact and the mental impact far outweighs the medical and economic.Dr Alicia Porter, board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
She also said that mental healthcare needs to be prioritised as many people are not able to get care for common problems and there is not enough mental health support in the public or private sector.
The health system needs an overhaul where we need to look at how the budget is allocated and maybe look at strengthening community psychiatric care to treat the common mental healthcare problems.Dr Alicia Porter, board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
In order to tackle these mental health problems, she said their needed to be a focus on early intervention and on breaking the stigma around mental illness so people are empowered to seek help.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
