MP Educ Dept regrets delay in payments, vows to assist students in Russia
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jasper Zwane - Spokesperson for the Basic Education department in Mpumalanga.
Is the Mpumalanga Basic Education department evading accountability for South African students studying medicine in Russia?
The Mpumalanga students are facing expulsion and eviction as stipends, accommodation and tuition fees were allegedly not paid timeously by the provincial education department.
The department's spokesperson, Jasper Zwane confirmed to 702's Bongani Bingwa that the department has made R28 million available to assist stranded students left in Russia.
The department also added that medical students who have returned home will be assisted with registration fees undertaking the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
This as a number of the students who have completed their studies in Russia have had little to no prospects of finding a job in South Africa.
Zwane also said that they have had issues with organising an agent to assist with payments for the students.
There was an implementing agent that was contacted by the department to fast track the payments, but their contract expired, and we couldn’t renew it because the Auditor-General had issues with the agent.Jasper Zwane, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Basic Education
We really regret the fact that there were delays here and there, and it is something that we regret.Jasper Zwane, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Basic Education
The Mpumalanga government sponsored a programme involving 38 students being sent to Astrakhan State Medical University in Russia to study medicine.
As things stand, we are making a commitment and confirmation here that they will be assisted, and we will be able to pay them a full amount.Jasper Zwane, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Basic Education
