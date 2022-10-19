‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet





-On Saturday, UCT launched an external probe into the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning Professor Liz Lange's resignation from the institution in March 2022.

-She, along with council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama are accused of misrepresenting reasons for Lange’s resignation.

-Phakeng said Lange’s reason for leaving the university was due to personal reasons. She insists that the investigation should be public so that people can maintain their truth.

UCT Vice Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Additionally, the professor said some individuals want to challenge UCT's transformation and are afraid of her ideas.

I don’t think the reason I am undergoing what I am going through now is just transformation… Probably I scare people, because I am bold and I stand up and I have a vision [and] I have an idea. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

I think there’s lot of mischief here. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

I insist that it is public because I know what happens when you try discuss things behind closed doors and when those doors open people tell lies and you can’t say anything because you are the vice-chancellor, and you must just sit there and watch. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

Since 2018 - which marks the beginning of her term as VC - 11 high-ranking officials have exited the university.

It is understood that five of them left due retirement, while two others went on early retirement.

All the university’s ex-employees signed non-disclosure agreements - meaning they cannot fully outline reasons for their departure.

However, this is subject to change.

The panel is authorised to speak to departed former executives even if they have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), according to Daily Maverick.

The mass exodus of professionals at the institution has been linked to allegations of bullying, intimidation and creating a culture of fear at the university.

Anyone who works in any company knows that non-disclosure agreements are not specific to UCT, non-disclosure agreements happen in any organisation. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

They have happened at UCT before I took office and after I took office. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

More recently, the Vice-Chancellor was publicly lambasted for a tweet that said: “I almost went the Mayosi route in 2020,’’ when asked how she is coping with the ongoing investigation.

Bongani Mayosi was the former Dean of Health Sciences at UCT - who took his life in 2018.

Phakeng maintains that her nephew handles her twitter account and absolves herself from responsibility – despite the tweet’s location being Bristol, England.

They change their location to the location I am in… I only post on Instagram. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

After the nails tweet, I was actually instructed to appoint people to look after my social media pages. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.