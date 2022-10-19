Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
JOHANNESBURG - Annual consumer price inflation has slowed slightly.
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled for a second month, edging lower to 7,5% in September from 7,6% in August.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 19, 2022
It has edged further down from the 13-year high of 7.8% recorded in July.
Stats SA says fuel prices have also declined for a second consecutive month, contributing to the softer headline rate.
Stats SA says the monthly change in the consumer price index for September was 0.1% lower than the 0.2% decrease recorded in August.
It says for much of this year, inflation had been mainly driven by sharp increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages and fuel prices.
However, monthly price changes were softer in September.
Fuel prices declined by 6.4% between August and September, while bread, cereal and meat inflation showed a similar pattern.
However, clothing and footwear prices increased by 2.8% when compared to September last year, while prices for accommodation services also increased substantially.
South Africa is doing well when compared to some of its international counterparts, with the UK's latest inflation figure at 10.1%.
This article first appeared on EWN : Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
