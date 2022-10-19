Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Isimangaliso Wetlands Park confirms another hippo attack In June this year, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a hippo after she trespassed into the western shore of the park. 22 October 2022 10:02 AM
New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon New Zealand has passed a new law that forces the government to use plain language in legal documents, John Perlman spoke to Managi... 22 October 2022 8:14 AM
The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen For many South Africans who got to see the Basadi in Music Awards, the show seemed seamless and nothing short of spectacular, howe... 22 October 2022 8:13 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. 21 October 2022 6:31 PM
3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can tak... 21 October 2022 6:21 PM
Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them. 21 October 2022 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Steinhoff
markus jooste
Mpho Phalatse
Dada Morero
ActionSA
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

The South African Reserve Bank applauded after an order was granted to attach Markus Jooste's property assets. Christo Wiese, who lost $4 billion in the Steinhoff collapse, gave Mandy Weiner his thoughts on the move. Accountant Khaya Sithole also weighed in and says Jooste may try to delay his arrest as long as he can.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero outlines plans to improve infrastructure on water issues and promises that he is not worried about Mpho Palatse’s court contest.

Staying with Joburg mayors, Mpho Phalatse heads to court challenging her removal as mayor. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground.

ActionSA’s senate is set to meet to deliberate over its approach to the African National Congress. Some in the organisation have called for a review over the decision to never work with the governing party. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate politics editor, shares her expert take after chatting to Herman Mashaba on her podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

The arms deal trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales was postponed to January 2023. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, has the details.

Several illegal mining kingpins are back in the Carltonville Magistrates Court. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter, has been following this story and has the latest on these developments.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was scheduled to be at the memorial of two slain police officers in Boksburg. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo has an update on this story.

More woes for South Africans as the country's last functioning drivers licence printing machine has broken down for a second time. OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage and RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane weigh in.

Media Monitoring Africa begins Media Freedom Festival on Wednesday. MMA director William Bird unpacks what the festival entails.




19 October 2022 2:46 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Steinhoff
markus jooste
Mpho Phalatse
Dada Morero
ActionSA
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street

21 October 2022 10:23 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections

21 October 2022 4:52 AM

John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

20 October 2022 9:59 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

19 October 2022 10:30 AM

From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert

18 October 2022 10:21 AM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

18 October 2022 10:11 AM

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Isimangaliso Wetlands Park confirms another hippo attack

22 October 2022 10:02 AM

In June this year, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a hippo after she trespassed into the western shore of the park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com

New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon

22 October 2022 8:14 AM

New Zealand has passed a new law that forces the government to use plain language in legal documents, John Perlman spoke to Managing Attorney at Michalsons, John Giles about New Zealand’s plain language Act and how it could work in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen

22 October 2022 8:13 AM

For many South Africans who got to see the Basadi in Music Awards, the show seemed seamless and nothing short of spectacular, however, CEO Hloni Modise joins Relebogile Mabotja on the upside of failure to unpack what it took to have such a prestigious event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela dancing #CuffItChallenge with Thando Thabethe. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela

21 October 2022 8:28 AM

A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Wahlberg shared a poorly photoshopped image of his face on top of someone's body, holding a sign that reads: "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in any way do anything to hurt you, trust me." Picture: @markwahlberg/Twitter.

WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?

21 October 2022 8:24 AM

A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

21 October 2022 7:20 AM

In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC

21 October 2022 5:14 AM

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation

21 October 2022 4:45 AM

The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Breast Cancer surgeon Carol Ann Benn resigns from Helen Joseph hospital after 17 years. Picture: YouTube screenshot.

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

21 October 2022 4:42 AM

John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

20 September 2022 9:36 AM

The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen

Local

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Isimangaliso Wetlands Park confirms another hippo attack

22 October 2022 12:02 PM

Crime expert says lack of confidence to blame for trust issues in police

22 October 2022 10:19 AM

D-Day has arrived for Ramaphosa’s Zondo Commission action plan

22 October 2022 10:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA