The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Langa Dlamini - executive manager at the Moses Kotane Institute.
SA is a strategic African hub for maritime operations - home to about eight commercial sea ports that play an important role in the growth of our economy.
The ports serve the world with mineral, agricultural and also automated products, just to name a few.
The Moses Kotane Institute (MKI) is a research institute of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA).
The institute's Dlamini explains that 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no different.
That means most countries can only rely on themselves up to 10% and whatever goods they get from somewhere else come to them by ship because ship is the most cost efficient form of transport and travels over long distances compared to trucks and trains etc, which then lowers the cost.Dr. Langa Dlamini, Executive Manager - Moses Kotane Institute
80-90% of our goods come through shipping...we take more in than what we send out. We're sending out raw materials… 60% of the containers in the country are generated through the Durban Port.Dr. Langa Dlamini, Executive Manager - Moses Kotane Institute
SA supplies predominantly coal through Richard’s Bay, iron ore through Saldanha Bay and everything else which is general cargo predominantly through Durban and Cape Town ports.Dr. Langa Dlamini, Executive Manager - Moses Kotane Institute
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_77284549_durban-south-africa-april-9-2017-early-morning-close-up-of-container-ship-and-red-loading-cranes-in-.html?vti=mi2kvhtea7h5uk28p5-1-1
