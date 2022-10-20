Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Janine Mutsusamy, marketing and communications manager at Constitution Hill on what people can expect from the festival.
Ten years on, Constitution Hill continues to ensure that the youth's struggles are live on, said communications and marketing manager Mutsusamy.
The festival will take place from the 25 to 29 October at the Constitution Hill Museum.
She said the institution strives to be an "active living museum" through the interactive development of young people.
An example of this is the creation of creative spaces such as the Creative Uprising Hub.
Festival goers can expect to see artists including Msaki, Big Zulu, DBN Gogo.
Artists will also receive mentorship through music workshops, panel discussions and masterclasses.
Tickets are available through Webtickets starting at R50.
[Bash Uhuru seeks] to remind youth of today and the future of the sacrifices that were made to allow them the freedom to be creative.Janine Mutsusamy, marketing and communications manager - Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill is not just a museum but home to the highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court.Janine Mutsusamy, marketing and communications manager - Constitution Hill
It’s important to reflect on this space as a creative canvas that represents our Constitution.Janine Mutsusamy, marketing and communications manager - Constitution Hill
Listen to the full audio above for more details.
