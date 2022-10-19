Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
- Annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second consecutive month in September, to 7.5%
- However, we shouldn't expect any interest rate relief any time soon
Inflation has cooled slightly for the second month in a row, edging down from the 13-year high recorded in July (7.8%).
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 7,5% in September from 7,6% in August according to the latest numbers from Statistics SA.
The second month of fuel price cuts contributed to the softer headline rate.
However, food inflation shows no sign of easing.
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled for a second month, edging lower to 7,5% in September from 7,6% in August.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 19, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/BZtKE4U1ed#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/o6D2L3hWWC
At 12.3% food inflation is at the highest it's been for some time, comments Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.
It's the petrol component of the inflation basket that is providing relief, following a few months of price drops.
Obviously there's a huge amount of pressure in that component, so that is still causing a lot of damage.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
If you look at the petrol component, that's really where you're getting the bit of relief that's allowing the headline number to come down... but there's likely to be a petrol price increase in November, so that's not going to last necessarily in the short term.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
There's still a range of factors that are elevated he says, which means the SA Reserve Bank (Sars) can't be too complacent about the inflation outcome.
All indications are we'll see another rate hike before the year is out.
I think we've got one more MPC meeting this year. You've got to expect either 50 basis points or 75... err on the side of 75, partly because the US Federal Reserve is going to increase by 75.... There's still quite a lot of upward pressure on international rates and we are to a large extent forced to follow.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Of course the fact that inflation's eased off a little bit helps, but it needs to show a clear downward trend and then we can argue that we've done enough in terms of interest rates and we can hold them where they are, and then ultimately cut.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
