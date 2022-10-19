‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
Wiskus claimed that there were various kinds of intimidation and extortion in the form of aggression and threats directed at their employees from different cartels.
Duma vehemently condoned the behaviour.
We condemn this with the highest contempt it deserves, as the province of KZN we have tried by all means just to balance all equations in ensuring that when it comes to business, all stakeholders must create a space where we can all participate in terms of those who are previously disadvantaged.Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs
Duma added that the KZN government is currently in talks with Calgro M3 and that the matter should be managed carefully in order to avoid spillage.
He noted that the police are not capacitated to deal with the matter.
Issues of monopolies and cartels are very advance, the issue of law enforcement is that they are not yet well capacitated in dealing with these things… we are trying as the government but it will take more than an entity to deal with the cartel’s because it’s a capitalist-driven system.Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs
