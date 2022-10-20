MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:27
IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.
Today at 12:37
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 18:09
The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:13
CLicks interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:08
What is the deal with Chateau Libertas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance- Four key factors to financial success in retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks. 20 October 2022 9:18 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings. 20 October 2022 4:37 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Speculation over Truss exit grows Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes. 20 October 2022 10:07 AM
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss? In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid... 20 October 2022 7:30 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country

20 October 2022 4:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
West Coast National Park
National Lottery Commission
short necked giraffe

A holiday visit to the world-class West Coast Fossil Park shows what we can do when we get things right writes Mandy Wiener.
Short necked giraffe fossils, West Coast Fossil Park
Short necked giraffe fossils, West Coast Fossil Park

This past week I learnt about the sivatheres, the short necked giraffe that once roamed the west coast of South Africa. I even saw a life-size model of the animal that is now extinct, millions of years since it walked Langebaanweg along with African Bears. It was a time and place when giant-toothed megalodon sharks still existed.

West Coast Fossil Park
West Coast Fossil Park

The West Coast Fossil Park is a modern centre, world-class in its exhibits, topped off with a live dig site where the remains of long-buried creatures continue to be uncovered. I was on holiday in the area and took my kids to visit. We left impressed.

It is also, according to Ground Up, one of the biggest recipients of the National Lottery Commission’s funding programme. “With grants totalling R67 million, the West Coast Fossil Park is the 12th largest beneficiary of the NLC over time, overshadowed mainly by sporting bodies (Sascoc and Athletics South Africa), health (Cancer Association of South Africa) and research-related institutes (Health Systems Trust). The money paid for the planning and development of the museum, the artwork and exhibitions in the centre, an educational programme, transport and staff. The project has been ongoing since 2009, though the centre has existed since 1998,” wrote Ground Up.

West Coast Fossil Park
West Coast Fossil Park

It's an example of what is possible when money goes to where it is supposed to go and is spent properly. When it is not gobbled up by greedy administrators and stolen and mismanaged instead of being put to good use.

In the past couple of weeks, the full rot at the National Lotteries Commission has been officially exposed with the Special Investigating Unit providing Parliament with an update on how NLC board members stole more than R500 million and bought luxury properties and vehicles including a Rolls-Royce. This was money that should have gone to drug rehabilitation centres and old age homes.

Last month, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, the former Chief Operating Officer.

The looting was evidently as long and as deep as the fossil digs at the West Coast Fossil Park.

It just goes to show that when the dominant narrative is of nauseating corruption and a ‘grotesque looting spree’, it is still possible for there to be pockets of excellence and to get things right.

I thought about that too while I was on holiday in Cape Town last week.

Now let’s be clear, holiday lenses are always rosier than everyday living ones. But a comparison to the crumbling water and electricity and potholed infrastructure of Johannesburg is near inevitable.

To also be clear, the tourist-friendly glitz of the Atlantic Seaboard and the Waterfront are far from the lived reality of the majority of Capetonians where fundamental problems persist.

But there are key decisions that the elected leaders in the City of Cape Town and in the Western Cape have made that have arguably insulated citizens from the problems besetting Joburgers now.

In a recent feature in the Financial Mail titled ‘Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead’, Claire Bisseker writes that ‘As despair about the rest of SA becomes pervasive, the province is a place where innovation, foresight and collaboration are translating into real gains. It shows what’s possible with good governance.”

She looks at issues of crime prevention, load shedding, transport, education, and health and examines what steps the Western Cape government has taken to do better than the rest of the country.

Looking at electricity provision as an example, Cape Town is the only municipality in SA that can avoid stage 1 and 2 load-shedding by Eskom.

“We’re definitely launching the lifeboats, not shifting deck chairs on the Titanic,” Premier Alan Winde is quoted as saying. “Despite all the budget pressure, we fight above our weight. Certainly, it would be easier if the province had a more friendly national government, but if you get leadership and innovation right you can definitely get performance and bring about change. Just imagine what we could do if we could win a national election,” he muses. “But let me not get carried away.”

This doesn’t mean the Western Cape government is in any way perfect. There is of course also the emotive conversation underway around the possible devolution of policing powers in the province.

The point is, it is possible for governments to make better choices, to prioritize good governance, to lead efficient municipalities. It is possible for leaders of institutions to not be corrupt, to do their jobs properly, and to ensure money is spent where it is supposed to be spent.

I have often written about how South Africans are inherently cynical and that’s largely because we have learned from experience to be that way.

We have to appreciate the extent to which the country was plundered during the state capture era. Institutions were eviscerated, capacity was devastated and billions lost from the fiscus.

The road back from that has been an arduous one but it doesn’t mean we can right of the country for the future. The trajectory can still be altered.

But this would mean we need the best possible leaders in place, who are effective and capable and well resourced and principled. We need them to prioritise the people and good governance. It also means that the roadblocks of red tape and bureaucracy need to be removed. Politics needs to be put to one side as parties and factions work together in the interest of prioritising service delivery.

It is possible but perhaps only in an imaginary land where extinct short necked giraffes roam freely and megalodons still swim.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk and is a journalist and author.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country




20 October 2022 4:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
West Coast National Park
National Lottery Commission
short necked giraffe

Trending

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

World

EWN Highlights

Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

20 October 2022 12:15 PM

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA