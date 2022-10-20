More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
CAPE TOWN - Stage 3 power cuts have been extended from 5AM on Thursday until further notice.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom said that this was due to unit failures at the Kendal, Kriel and Arnot power stations.
ALSO READ: • Load shedding survival guide when you have money to burn • Load shedding survival guide on a family budget • Load shedding survival guide on a shoestring budget
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.
Due to the failure of 2 units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations, Stage 3 loadshedding has been extended from 05:00 today until further notice.' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 20, 2022
A full statement will be published during the day.
This article first appeared on EWN : More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
