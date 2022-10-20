More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Today at 12:23 Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.

Today at 12:27 IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.

Today at 12:37 Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:41 Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:45 In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value” The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly

Today at 18:09 The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank

Today at 18:13 CLicks interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

Today at 19:08 What is the deal with Chateau Libertas The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis

