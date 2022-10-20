Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain about what South Africa can learn from the mistakes of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
-
Truss’s attempted tax reform programmes led to a major economic crash.
-
Hain said we can learn from the failures of Truss’s economic policies to avoid making the same mistakes.
Truss is already struggling to maintain her position as prime minister after an economic crash.
According to Hain, she had tried to promise a series of tax cuts that she was unable to finance as the British economy was already under strain.
She promised tax cuts as if that would rejuvenate the economy, when all it would have done is reward the rich.Lord Peter Hain, British politician and anti-apartheid fighter
Truss has already had to backtrack on these reforms and Hain said there are lessons that South Africa can learn from this.
He said that one of the issues with what Truss did is she tried “go in alone” and shock the markets when economies around the world are not isolated from each other.
He said that if the groups in South Africa who having been pushing for economic change in the way Truss did, it would have the same devastating impact on our economy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wirestock/wirestock2206/wirestock220610708/187860858-london-united-kingdom-mar-11-2020-london-united-kingdom-march-11-2020-liz-truss-arrives-for-a-cabine.jpg
