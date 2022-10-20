Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:27
IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.
Today at 12:37
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 18:09
The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:13
CLicks interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:08
What is the deal with Chateau Libertas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance- Four key factors to financial success in retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks. 20 October 2022 9:18 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings. 20 October 2022 4:37 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Speculation over Truss exit grows Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes. 20 October 2022 10:07 AM
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss? In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid... 20 October 2022 7:30 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

20 October 2022 7:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Economy
British Prime Minister
Lord Peter Hain
Liz Truss

In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain about what South Africa can learn from the mistakes of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • Truss’s attempted tax reform programmes led to a major economic crash.

  • Hain said we can learn from the failures of Truss’s economic policies to avoid making the same mistakes.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Truss is already struggling to maintain her position as prime minister after an economic crash.

According to Hain, she had tried to promise a series of tax cuts that she was unable to finance as the British economy was already under strain.

She promised tax cuts as if that would rejuvenate the economy, when all it would have done is reward the rich.

Lord Peter Hain, British politician and anti-apartheid fighter

Truss has already had to backtrack on these reforms and Hain said there are lessons that South Africa can learn from this.

He said that one of the issues with what Truss did is she tried “go in alone” and shock the markets when economies around the world are not isolated from each other.

He said that if the groups in South Africa who having been pushing for economic change in the way Truss did, it would have the same devastating impact on our economy.

Listen to the audio above for more.




20 October 2022 7:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Economy
British Prime Minister
Lord Peter Hain
Liz Truss

More from World

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Speculation over Truss exit grows

20 October 2022 10:07 AM

Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga

20 October 2022 8:46 AM

Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?

18 October 2022 5:16 AM

People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit

15 October 2022 7:37 AM

The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

World

EWN Highlights

Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

20 October 2022 12:15 PM

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA