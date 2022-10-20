



Africa Melane is joined by The Tax Technician's Mogamat Amien West to talk about the October tax deadline and what you should know.

© Aleksandra Gigowska/123rf

The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.

Non-provisional taxpayers who did not get an auto-assessment and are required to file, have until 24 October to do so.

Provisional taxpayers, as well as trust submissions, have until 23 January 2023 to file their returns.

SARS has also been on a crackdown on non-compliance this year, instituting new units that target specific taxpayers with high networths or those suspected of being involved in financial crime.

The refund system is much better. After a few days after submitting tax returns, refunds get paid out. All the information from SARS has already been verified by third party service providers. Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician

Among the common problems for tax payers this year was the 40-day window to make changes to auto-assessed clients.

Quite a few clients did not inform us that they'd been auto assessed. So that becomes a problem to return an amended return. It means you have to go a different route to get the return corrected. We need to either go through a notice of objection to tell SARS the exact circumstances of your return. Or we use a voluntary disclosure programme where we try and mitigate underestimation penalties. Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician

There are certain individuals who have variable income, like commission earners, director's income or people that earn a rental income. Not all that information may have been provided to SARS. Hence the difference between what is pre-populated and what SARS does not know just yet. Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual