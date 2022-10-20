Thando Thabethe: From graveyard to youngest woman to host the afternoon drive





Clement Manyathela speaks to South African actress, broadcaster and businesswoman, Thando Thabethe, about how she earned one of the country's most formidable careers in music radio.

Though the Thabooty's founder has dominated tv with roles in Generations: The Legacy, Reyka and Blood Psalms, she has also made an indelible mark on listeners across South Africa.

It wasn't always this way, however.

Thabethe has certainly paid her dues, starting off as a radio newsreader for a year before she realised that news reading was not where she belonged.

She ventured off into music radio two years later with a stint on YFM on the 3AM to 6AM slot, popularly known as the graveyard show.

She shared the show with three other people which meant that she actually hosted the show once a month.

Eventually, Thabethe was left as the last person standing which ended up in her being the show's sole host.

Her persistence paid off with the multidisciplinary artist landing the Afternoon Drive gig at 5FM, becoming the youngest woman to host the headlining slot.

For me, I did the time. Radio is just about being comfortable behind the microphone and that requires time and I think people think you wake up and end up on a drivetime show. No, you need to respect the medium and understand you need to put in the time because that's how you become a good broadcaster. Thando Thabete, broadcaster, actress and businesswoman

Thabete now hosts the Drive with Thando show at 947.

Scroll up for the full interview.