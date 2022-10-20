Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
JOHANNESBURG - The country's biggest telecoms company, Telkom, announced on Wednesday that it had terminated talks to acquire its bigger rival, MTN Group.
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.
A deal between MTN and its smaller rival was announced in July.
A month later, another telecoms company, Rain, which is partially owned by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, proposed a merger with Telkom. After withdrawing the offer, it returned with a revised offer last month, asking Telkom to buy it.
Despite Telkom's assurances about exclusivity, MTN terminated discussions after Telkom was unable to provide assurances.
There had not been any progress in the talks between Telkom and MTN, Telkom said, adding that it had not received any binding offer from MTN.
