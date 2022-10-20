Speculation over Truss exit grows
Bongani Bingwa spoke to United Kingdom correspondent, Gavin Grey, about the latest developments in British politics.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss's future as the leader of the Conservative Party is hanging by the thread after her botched economic plan.
Truss fired her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng as finance chief last Friday, which sparked market chaos.
She is already struggling to maintain her position as prime minister after an economic crash.
It is rumoured that Truss's term as Prime Minister might be short after her U-turn on tax cuts, sending markets into freefall.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Grey said that speculation over her political career is looming.
She is in the corner and trying to fight her way out, and ironically, her performance yesterday in Prime Minister’s questions when facing her own members of parliament, as well as the opposition, she has given terrible press conference interviews in her short premiership.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
We had sackings and resignations of two of the most senior post under her cabinet, and that is being the chancellor and home office minister gone and many are beginning to wonder how long she can cling on to the job.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Grey added that the newly appointed finance chief, Jeremy Hunt, is rumored to be the preferred candidate to replace Truss.
Liz Truss might be Prime Minister; it is Jeremy Hunt who is calling the shots regarding the economy.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
It could be someone she appointed as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt , who frankly has been side-lined for so many years and even agreed that he was a yesterday’s man as he performed so badly in this leadership election because he was knocked out with few votes.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
