'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Thembisa Fakude, senior research fellow and director at Africa-Asia Dialogue.
Thembisa Fakude, senior researcher, has warned that the killing of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, could spark a new revolution in Iran.
Amini was arrested and killed by the police for not wearing a scarf on her head, also known as a hijab, on 16 September 2022.
The police denied allegations of torture and killing of Amini and claimed that she died from a heart attack, which her family denied.
Fakude told 702's Bongani Bingwa that the protest is seeking a new revolution of the Islamic lifestyle of Iranians.
During the arrest, we are told that she was tortured, her head was banged against the police van, and as the result, she suffered from nose injuries and police claims that she died from a heart attack.Thembisa Fakude, Researcher and director - Africa-Asia Dialogue
This is the continuation of the revolution, and it continues because young people are exposed to things we are exposed to internationally.Thembisa Fakude, Researcher and director - Africa-Asia Dialogue
Demonstrators have been burning headscarves in the capital of Tehran after calls for freedom continue.
He added that the youth want new ways of living.
Young people are demanding certain freedom and I think this will continue since it has never stopped. We may just see a different Iran in the coming years.Thembisa Fakude, Researcher and director - Africa-Asia Dialogue
According to AFP, more than 75 people have been killed by the Iranian authorities' crackdown against unrest sparked by the death of Amini.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Source: Wikimedia Commons.
