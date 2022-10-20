Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert
Clement Manyathela held a panel discussion to unpack why children in South Africa are subject to brutal crimes, interrogating the notion of whether there is a war against children in the country.
A young mother - Tshegofatso Poo has pleaded for the return of the death penalty to avenge 30-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali - the man who allegedly raped, murdered and dismembered her child - Bokgabo Poo.
The four-year-old went missing last week and parts of her body were later discovered at various spots – including a woman’s backyard in Wattville, Benoni.
Zikhali, the man accused of murdering the little girl was out on bail for the rape of a nine-year-old girl.
Unfortunately, people like him are not outliers in society. They are not an anomaly but a symptom of a disturbed society.
According to recent crime stats, 392 children in South Africa were killed in just 90 days in 2021, and another 394 survived attempted murder in addition to 2,048 children being victims of physical assault.
Contrary to popular belief, a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed, most form part of everyday society says forensic psychiatrist Dr. Larrisa Panieri-Peter.
Violence is part of humanity and what needs to be dealt with is how we manage that violence, she explains.
The minority of people are mentally ill; violence is part of humanity and managing violence is something we have to do and it’s a reflection of our community health.Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist
While Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) explained that sexual offenders and abusers are the most visible in the home.
Children often know their abusers very well, she added.
Malaika Mahlatsi - University of Johannesburg researcher and political commentator said the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime because violence is entrenched in South African homes.
Crime is a societal issue, it’s an issue that comes from our homes…Malaika Mahlatsi, Political commentator
Crimes against children are an extension of domestic violence and there’s a myriad of reasons why people commit heinous crimes, said Panieri-Peter.
Factors such as alcohol and substance abuse, witnessing abuse in the home and deep insecurity in the perpetrator, sometimes explains the need to exert violence.
Witnessing abuse within your home so it creates a cycle so if you watch your father abusing your mother then sons do that.Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist
In my view if there is one thing we can target it is substance abuse.Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61943254_-eddy-bear-lies-on-the-road.html?vti=nxyp54ofqev7puty6o-1-5
More from Local
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?
A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane
In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC
The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.Read More
Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation
The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.Read More
Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign
John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage would be suspended at 5am on Friday.Read More