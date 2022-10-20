WATCH: US woman drives car without front wheel
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, an unknown woman can be seen driving a black Audi SUV on the 405 highway with no front wheel and the trunk wide open.
She later crashes into another vehicle.
It is reported that authorities have initiated an investigation into the reckless driving by the woman.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/traffic.html
