Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that power cuts will be extended into the weekend, yet again.
Eskom's ageing fleet has become progressively unreliable, with units breaking down and being taken offline with alarming regularity, making it the worst year of power cuts on record.
The ailing utility said that stage 3 power cuts would continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning.
The power cuts would then be suspended until 4PM, whereafter stage three returns until Saturday morning until 5AM, when it will be suspended again.
But on Sunday, stage 2 returns.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Breakdowns of five units overnight, two of which have already returned to service, have exacerbated the current capacity shortages, forcing the implementation of load shedding."
This comes as matric pupils prepare for their final exams which begin next week.
#PowerAlert1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 20, 2022
Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Friday morning. Stage 3 and 2 loadshedding will again be implemented continuously from 16:00 on Friday until 05:00 Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/gSnnoPSbfq
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
