WATCH: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from an elderly woman's eye

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Casac: Govt has failed to look at the municipal system when drafting the Electoral bill.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:41
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister: the five causes of her downfall explained.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Salim Kikeke - Lead Presenter BBC Africa
Today at 12:45
Africa Check celebrates 10 years as the continent’s leading independent, nonpartisan, fact-checking organisation this year.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dudu Mkhize, Africa Check Head of Outreach
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:12
[CONFIRMED] SA Omni-channel partnership Takes On Amazon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Can a four day work week be actualized or its just another pipe dream?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Cracker - CEO at IQbusiness.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Eco Camp at Gondwana Private Game Reserve
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yolande Bruwer - Guest Experience Manager at Gondwana Private Game Reserve
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala? A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear. 21 October 2022 8:24 AM
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it... 21 October 2022 7:20 AM
View all Local
Outa; Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining it... 21 October 2022 4:52 AM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats 947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe's underwear range is now available for delivery on UberEa... 21 October 2022 9:43 AM
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat ou... 20 October 2022 5:50 PM
What to keep in mind when deciding on the best care for your elderly parents The decision about when the right time is to take care of your parents because of their inability to take care of themselves anymo... 20 October 2022 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from an elderly woman's eye

20 October 2022 11:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Contact lens
vision
Optometrist
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video has gone viral of an ophthalmologist who removed 23 contact lenses from the eye of an elderly woman.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video has gone viral of a woman - in her 70s, who consulted an eye doctor saying she had developed pain in her eyes.

The elderly woman also added that her vision was turning blurry.

After examining the eyes, Dr Katerina Kurteeva said she spotted edges of a dark purple blob of contact lenses in the deep pockets of the patient's eyelid.

"It almost looked like a second pupil," said Kurteeva, adding that she gently started using a Q-tip "to peel the lenses apart one by one, like you would deal a deck of cards."

The woman had apparently forgotten to remove the contact lenses for a period of just over a month.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




More from Local

Clement Manyathela dancing #CuffItChallenge with Thando Thabethe. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela

21 October 2022 8:28 AM

A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Wahlberg shared a poorly photoshopped image of his face on top of someone's body, holding a sign that reads: "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in any way do anything to hurt you, trust me." Picture: @markwahlberg/Twitter.

WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?

21 October 2022 8:24 AM

A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

21 October 2022 7:20 AM

In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC

21 October 2022 5:14 AM

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation

21 October 2022 4:45 AM

The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Breast Cancer surgeon Carol Ann Benn resigns from Helen Joseph hospital after 17 years. Picture: YouTube screenshot.

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

21 October 2022 4:42 AM

John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

20 October 2022 9:59 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?

20 October 2022 8:44 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice

20 October 2022 5:55 PM

This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage would be suspended at 5am on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pixabay.com

Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards

20 October 2022 5:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

Local

ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections

Politics

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

Tardy SSA vetting impacting Public Protector's office

21 October 2022 12:05 PM

NPA plans to reinstate charges against duo accused of robbing Esther Mahlangu

21 October 2022 11:07 AM

Gauteng water crisis a result of weak governance, poor infrastructure - experts

21 October 2022 10:50 AM

