WATCH: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from an elderly woman's eye

A video has gone viral of a woman - in her 70s, who consulted an eye doctor saying she had developed pain in her eyes.

The elderly woman also added that her vision was turning blurry.

After examining the eyes, Dr Katerina Kurteeva said she spotted edges of a dark purple blob of contact lenses in the deep pockets of the patient's eyelid.

"It almost looked like a second pupil," said Kurteeva, adding that she gently started using a Q-tip "to peel the lenses apart one by one, like you would deal a deck of cards."

The woman had apparently forgotten to remove the contact lenses for a period of just over a month.

