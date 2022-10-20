NSPCA clarifies pit bull stance - 'We need regulations, not an outright ban'





Clement Manyathela speaks to public relations officer at the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), Keshvi Nair, about whether or not the organisation is in support of banning pit bulls in South Africa.

Debates around whether or not South Africa should ban the ownership of pit bulls continues.

As of 20 October, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has almost racked up 37,000 signatures in its petition to ban the increasingly infamous breed commonly thought to be dangerous and aggressive.

The petition was created after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by two family pit bulls in September in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The NSPCA has cleared up its stance on the matter after it was thought that the council was in full support of the ban.

It says that it does not support the outright ban of any animal breed in the country.

Instead, the organisation suggests that stronger regulations be put in place to govern the ownership and breeding of dangerous animals.

The NSPCA says that this is because a ban would result in the suffering of the popular breed and might not solve any problems - even if the ownership of pit bulls is gradually phased out.

We need to be very careful about what we do... there are also consequences to breed-specific legislation... the consequences of that, for example, is that the animals will suffer. Keshvi Nair, public relations officer - National Council of SPCAs

"It's not all pit bulls that go out there and attack human beings and other animals. Any animal, any dog is capable of causing harm." Keshvi Nair, public relations officer - National Council of SPCAs

"We need more control on who's allowed to keep these animals, how these animals are being kept, and it's much bigger than just how these animals attack people. You must remember that animals are also affected by this." Keshvi Nair, public relations officer - National Council of SPCAs

Scroll up for the full interview.