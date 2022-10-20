Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Clarence Ford spoke to the founder of Tribe Sober Janet Gourand about how a Sober October (or any other month) can help you keep your alcohol usage in check.
-
Going sober for one month can help someone check if they are dependent on alcohol.
-
Drinking has become so normalised that some people may not realise they have a problem.
Gourand recommends that any person who drinks socially and semi regularly should commit to taking one month to be fully sober.
I like people to take a complete break now and again, a break of a month, is because it is a dependence check.Janet Gourand, founder of Tribe Sober
She said that if one is unable to handle going a single month without having an alcoholic drink, this could indicate a problem as 20% of social drinkers do become dependent.
Taking a break from drinking for one month can have significant health and economic benefits and can help ensure that the occasional drink does not develop into something more sinister.
Alcohol is so toxic that just taking a month will really benefit your health.Janet Gourand, founder of Tribe Sober
If you are drinking semi-regularly going cold turkey can be a challenge.
In this regard, Gourand recommends making a list to remind yourself why you are taking a break, making a plan for cravings, exercising and staying busy to make the detox more manageable.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39198944_alcohol-drinks-on-a-bar-in-a-restaurant.html
More from Lifestyle
It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats
947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe's underwear range is now available for delivery on UberEats.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
What to keep in mind when deciding on the best care for your elderly parents
The decision about when the right time is to take care of your parents because of their inability to take care of themselves anymore is always a tough one.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens.Read More
Thando Thabethe: From graveyard to youngest woman to host the afternoon drive
South African actress, broadcaster and businesswoman, Thando Thabethe has become one of the country's most recognisable voices in radio.Read More
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More