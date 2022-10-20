Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
- The Clicks Group has posted stellar results, despite the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding
- The Group is planning to accelerate its growth plan with more new stores and pharmacies
Clicks has reported a surge in annual earnings, driven by a recovery in beauty product sales and a rise in COVID vaccinations.
Group turnover was up 6% to R39.6 billion, according to the Group's results for the year to end-August 2022.
Retail sales grew by 11.7%.
Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped by 33.5%.
RELATED: Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members April, half year res
The pharmacy chain declared a final dividend of 637 cents per share, an increase of almost a third.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group.
While Clicks felt the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding during the reporting period. it still managed to increase profits by a third.
We are proud of the results, particularly... because, as we indicated, there was good growth in the second half, much stronger than in the first half - so, great momentum going forward.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Clicks has 840 stores at the moment, and has upped the target to 1 200 stores across the Group, Engelbrecht says.
"That really will mean we'll open 40-50 new stores, and 40-50 pharmacies each year going forward."
The reason Clicks feels so confident about doing this is because, despite the pandemic, it's opened up an average of 40 new stores every year she says.
We've got the capability, we've got the cash, and so we're going to proceed to accelerate our growth.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Scroll to the top for the interview audio
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200600958/148562112-johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-pharmacy-dispensary-in-a-mall.jpg
More from Business
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More