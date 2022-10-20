The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor, after a US visit where he punted the country to investors.
- The Governor of the SA Reserve Bank is recently returned from a visit to the US where a new memorandum of understanding was signed between the Johannesburg and New York Stock Exchanges.
- Lesetja Kganyago shares his views and predictions with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Lesetja Kganyago is freshly returned from the US where he joined other central bankers and policy makers from around the world to share ideas on the global economy.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor gave an address at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
He shares his take on world and local events with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Remarks by governor @KganyagoLesetja at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) & New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) market close event. JSE/NYSE signed an MOU to foster ties & increase economic partnerships & trade opportunities. Read here: https://t.co/IsQR6IGwmA @NYSE pic.twitter.com/JfJLj7K2TJ' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) October 11, 2022
The #NYSEInstitute was proud to welcome the @JSE_Group in ringing the Closing Bell. 🇿🇦🤝🇺🇸' NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) October 10, 2022
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by JSE CEO Dr. @LeilaFourie with President Lynn Martin, following remarks by @SAReserveBank Governor @KganyagoLesetja. pic.twitter.com/beB1UQwzfc
In view of recent and ongoing developments in the UK, Whitifeld asks Kganyago if there is too much dependence on central banks to "play grownups" while politicians mess about?
RELATED: Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
It was the Bank of England that had to step in when Prime Minister Truss up-ended the economy with the announcement of her mini budget.
RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
Central banks have been very successful in what society has tasked them to do, and unfortunately society might have an inflated expectation of what they can do... As such, the burden falls disproportionately on central banks.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
In the case of the UK, unsustainable fiscal decisions were made and the market tanked... and because the central bank has a financial stability mandate, it had to come in to restore the functioning of markets.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Kganyago reiterates a point he says he has made repeatedly: In a democracy, institutions matter, and quality institutions even more.
There is an acceptance across the globe that central banks must be left to act independently... and it has been proven that central banks, left with independence, are able to execute on their mandate.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
The lesson from the UK is that there is no room for fiscal adventurism... If you embark on that, the market will teach you a lesson.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Whitfield summarises a presentation by Nedbank's Nicky Weimar (Group Chief Economist) that South Africa will bumble along at 1% growth or a little bit higher for at least the next five years until we have enough electricity to run the country.
While he has not seen the presentation, he assumes this is a "do nothing" scenario says Kganyago.
...that if we do nothing we will bumble along at 1%, but we are South Africans! We have conquered adversity when the whole world would think we were just about to kill each other, and we are faced with this challenge...Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
What we do know is that if we grow by 1% over the next three or five years, per capita GDP will be declining - we will be poorer. That means those things we've been talking about, having the structural reforms to reach the potential growth of the economy, is what needs to be done.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
If given the maximum figure of expected GDP growth of 1.9%, it means if we hadn't had this year's extreme amount of load shedding "we would have grown in excess of 2% or closer to 2.5%" the Governor says.
So, these structural issues are real and we have got to deal with them. We must stop talking and execute.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
On his interaction with international policy makers, the Governor said it was the generally accepted view that inflation might remain higher for longer, and that growth has slowed down significantly irrespective of the cause.
"The global economy is growing by less than 2% and is basically in recessionary conditions."
And South Africa, he says, is "less bad" than what the world is going through at the moment.
Asked to comment on the Markus Jooste developments, Kganyago was prepared to say only that "a lot of money" has been spent investigating the case.
Yay!! Team South Africa 🇿🇦 rings the bell at @NYSE. @KganyagoLesetja @LeilaFourie @ValdeneReddy @JSE_Group @StandardBankZA 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/O9oInWzti7' Langa (@Langa_Manqele) October 10, 2022
Scroll up to listen to the wide-ranging interview with the Central Bank Governor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Source : Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN
More from Business
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the Clicks Group posts its annual results to end-August.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
More from Politics
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street
Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.Read More
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections
John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive
From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.Read More
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
More from Local
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?
A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane
In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC
The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.Read More
Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation
The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.Read More
Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign
John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage would be suspended at 5am on Friday.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More