Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 2:57).
The alcohol sales ban during the Covid-19 lockdown provided much information that may lead to changes to the Liquor Amendment Bill, says the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.
The Bill has been on ice since 2018 but will now be reintroduced.
It will amend the National Liquor Act by way of increased alcohol restrictions and tighter regulations.
RELATED: Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
South Africans are the third-biggest alcohol consumers on the continent, according to the World Health Organisation.
Trauma units across the country fell silent during the lockdown when alcohol sales were banned.
Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto - the third largest hospital in the world - famously had zero trauma cases on New Year’s Eve 2020 – for the first time ever since it started admitting patients in 1942.
Restricting advertising of alcohol… increasing the legal drinking age from 18 to 21… Regulating specific trading days and hours for alcohol to be distributed and manufactured… Placing liability on alcohol retailers and manufacturers for harm related to the contravention of regulations…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Do you think it’s realistic to change the legal drinking age from 18 to 21?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
RELATED: Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
Alcohol is a thing in this country! … It’s a difficult one… It’s a social problem…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:57).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
