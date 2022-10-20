What to keep in mind when deciding on the best care for your elderly parents
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to social worker and director of the Johannesburg Parent and Child Counselling Centre - Claudine Ribeiro, about what to consider when the time comes to care for a parent or a loved one who is no longer able to take care of themselves.
The decision to take care of elderly parents and loved ones is hard on everyone involved because of the various multiplicities to consider from the perspective of both the family and the parent.
On the one hand, things are hard on families because of the factors involved that include a lifestyle change, and figuring out the best way to take care of the parent, and the practicality of the situation, says Ribeiro.
It's the family that's coping with these changes and knows that there need to be changes and that living arrangements or just care arrangements have to change, and, you know, maybe not everybody's on the same page.Claudine Ribeiro, social worker and director - Johannesburg Parent and Child Counselling Centre
From the perspective of the parent, Ribeiro says that we often forget that this is also a difficult time for them as they transition from being independent for most of their lives to being completely dependent in their old age.
It's such a difficult time of transition for them because it's about letting go of their independence, letting go of who they have been, and entering into a new phase of life which is just so traumatic... So, support of that person is really, really important... It can be very challenging for them, as well.Claudine Ribeiro, social worker and director - Johannesburg Parent and Child Counselling Centre
She says that the first step to tackling the situation is to talk it out with all parties involved to come up with a decision that takes everyone into consideration.
It's just a time of transition and it needs to be talked out, that's the first step. All the parties really need to come together around the table and just have these discussions to find out what is going to be the best way forward.Claudine Ribeiro, social worker and director - Johannesburg Parent and Child Counselling Centre
