'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala? A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear. 21 October 2022 8:24 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. 21 October 2022 6:31 PM
3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can tak... 21 October 2022 6:21 PM
Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them. 21 October 2022 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

21 October 2022 2:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Review
Ryan Murphy
Jeffrey Dahmer
Dahmer
Dahmer Review
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story review
Evan Peters
Niecy Nash

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Major spoilers throughout.

In September, Netflix’s clumsily titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, hereon referenced simply as Dahmer, and has since become the highest English-speaking series production the streaming giant has ever put out.

And let’s face it, whether or not you watched the series, at some point most of us have engaged with it in some shape or form.

To be honest, when I first saw the trailer for Dahmer, I had no intentions of watching it, let alone writing about it.

However, the reception it received, mainly from the general public, both fascinated and disturbed me.

It’s no secret that the world is enamoured with serial killers and the proliferation of true-crime media has never been more popular, but this time it feels particularly unsettling.

Over the last few years, there has been a never-dying trend of young people, particularly young girls, obsessing, glamorising, and even sexualising some of the worst people the world has seen – especially on social media platforms such as TikTok.

All one needs to do to see how wild this is to search the serial killer tag on the youth-centric platform to find an endless number of videos on the topic.

Whether it’s people doing serial killer POVs (????), to showing how quirky and/or hot a convicted murderer is, to showcasing these people in ways that quite frankly feel super exploitative. There really is no shortage of visual confirmation that this has moved from strange to alarming.

@adryellvieira

POV: stalker serial killer 🔪🩸 — ⚠️ FAKE BLOOD ⚠️

♬ The Perfect Girl - hawk7
@troyosterberg

#pov you find out my true identity. #serialkiller

♬ original sound - #PovSounds
@andreea_bostanica

♬ original sound - LyricAudios🦋
@avi.akbar

pov: a girl unknowingly sits next to the one of the worlds deadliest assassins... #aviakbarpov

♬ origineel geluid - peakyquotation

In all fairness, there is also a pretty sizable amount of people critiquing this behaviour and calling it out for how dangerous it is becoming.

In short, I think that encapsulates what Dahmer is essentially about – or at least that’s what it comes across as.

See, Dahmer exists in two truly incohesive vacuums: one side wants to glamorise Dahmer, the other wants to critique the glamorisation of Dahmer.

In theory, this could have been a really interesting dichotomy that would have been an effective study on the psychopath and the impact he’s had on society at large.

In practicality, this approach was doomed from the start because of how these two portrayals seemed wholly disconnected from each other.

Like, the show is literally haphazardly divided into two parts that feel like completely separate perspectives with completely different directions.

It’s almost as if one person was briefed to do the first half and the other was briefed to do the second half but neither were aware of what the other was trying to do.

This is reflected in the stark division in its audience reception: half the world finds Dahmer really exploitative and the (very vocal) other half finds Dahmer and its portrayal of Jeffery not only fascinating, but also really attractive.

Though I stand firmly on the former, I do understand why the latter is happening.

Apart from the general uptick in viral popularity serial killers like Jeffery, Ted Bundy and Richard Ramirez, Dahmer makes a concerted effort to portray Jeffrey in the most perversely attractive way it possibly can for five very long episodes straight.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

In the first half of the ten-episode series, Dahmer focuses on Jeffery’s life, upbringing, murders, and psychology. It attempts to answer the question of why Jeffrey did the things he did and what led to him becoming one of the most infamous killers in all of human history.

The problem with this is the lens it is shot through - not even halfway through episode one does it become abundantly clear that Dahmer will be shot through the lens of the gay male gaze.

Though the show does play some eerie music in the background that suggests we should be disturbed by the imagery on display, the lens does tempt the viewer to ogle at Jeffery as his ass lays perfectly in frame a little too long while he lays next to a basically nameless victim.

In another scene, the camera pans down as Jeffrey explores masturbation, placing emphasis on Jeffery’s hand motions in his pants interspersed with his face in wicked euphoria.

At first, Jeffrey is unsatisfied with the Playboy models in front of him, but then he thinks back to the animal organs he was playing around with and reaches climax.

I would like to believe that the flashes of squished animal organs are meant to make us uncomfortable at the imagery, but all it really does is make us uncomfortable with the potential that we might be darkly attracted to this.

This kind of imagery of Jeffrey as he explores his compulsions is littered throughout the first half of the season: in a messed-up way, we find out more about the sexuality of Jeffrey than we find out about Jeffrey himself.

By episode three it’s clear that moulding Jeffrey’s story into a homoerotic softcore snuff-like porno was a conscious effort by its creators.

You cannot tell me that not one person on the production team said, “hey, maybe we should not linger on Jeffrey’s body this much”. They knew what they were doing.

Even down to his general appearance, Jeffrey - portrayed by the super-hot Evan Peters - never had a hair out of place, or a stain on his clothes.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

Everything about Jeffrey reads as aesthetically appealing, clean and with nothing out of place.

You also cannot tell me that even in prison that Jeffrey’s hair needed to be perfectly quaffed in every single frame.

The budget on hairspray and hair gel alone must have been astronomical.

This would be a perfectly fine take, if it were not for the blatant fact that Jeffrey and the things he did were not based on the idea of reality but is meant to portray reality itself.

To put it into perspective: Jeffrey’s murders take place from 1978 to 1991, meaning that it is highly likely that the vast majority of people Jeffrey’s rampage impacted are likely to be alive. If it weren’t for him being murdered by another prisoner, it is highly likely that Jeffrey, who would’ve been 62-years-old, would be alive too.

To put it into cinematic perspective: Jeffrey’s first murder happened the year the movie Halloween (1978) released, and his conviction happened the year the movie, The Silence of the Lambs (1991) released.

Though the latter is a weirdly accurate analogy for Dahmer’s portrayal of Jeffrey as a killer, the point is to illustrate that all of this happened pretty recently.

One would think that this would have led to the creators and distributors of the miniseries realising that maybe they shouldn’t bimbofy Jeffrey - if not for the principle of the thing, but out of respect for the countless lives he ruined and destroyed.

Like what did we gain from the many, many times Dahmer really wanted us to know that Peters has a really hot behind???

To quote Tyra Banks, “get the [homosexual] off the tv, I’m not watching that”.

Also, this is a Ryan Murphy production starring Evan Peters, so what did we really expect?

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

The show begins its own redemption arc around episode five where it seems to begin shifting focus from Jeffrey to the people around him.

Honestly, it was an okay episode, but it was the first one I didn’t have to fight myself to stop watching.

Then came the show’s two-episode slam dunk in episodes six and seven.

Probably the only episodes I’d consider to be genuinely effective, they marked the moment in the show where its focus shifted off of Jeffrey and onto the implications of his actions.

Episode six centres around the closest Jeffrey ever got to an actual, even potentially healthy, relationship with a deaf man named Tony Hughes (Rodney Buford).

What was so effective about this episode and why it is my favourite episode of the series is that it almost exclusively came from Tony’s perspective.

It doesn’t even start off with Tony and Jeffrey (that kind of happened at the end of episode five). Instead, episode 6 centred the big chunk of it fleshing Tony’s story out before he met Jeffrey.

It highlighted his life, his ambitions to become a model, his really wholesome relationship with his family and close friends, the struggles of dating as a gay black deaf man, and, above all, his sheer resilience to make his life worth more than the world dictated it be.

By the time Tony met Jeffrey, I was in love with him, and he was such a welcome breath of fresh air.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

However, because I knew that nothing good will come of this, as the story and his relationship with Jeffrey grew, so did this feeling of sheer dread - especially because the way it was crafted made the audience well aware that he’ll be murdered but not exactly when this would happen. It was honestly brilliant storytelling.

Like, I knew my boy was going to die but because I spent time with him, identified with his story and connected with him, I really, really didn’t want him to die.

Almost six hours into the show and this is the first time I felt anything towards Jeffrey.

See, I spent the entirety of the first half genuinely apathetic towards Jeffrey but by the story shifting focus to the victims and had Jeffrey as a secondary focus, I started hating him. This should have happened in the first episode, bro.

It should be said that Niecy Nash does an incredible performance of Jeffrey’s neighbour, Glenda Cleveland, particularly in Episode 7.

For the most of the first half, Glenda was a featured character in Jeffrey’s story but by episode seven, she becomes its main driving force. And for that, Nash deserves every award possible because her performance was the best part of Dahmer next to episode 6.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

In typical Ryan Murphy fashion, the remainder of the season is a rushed attempt at centralising the victims, not only the ones he murdered, but their loved ones, as well.

We get to kind of spend some time with some of the people who Jeffrey's terrorisation directly impacted.

We even get an episode dedicated to the fanfare his trial and basic white boy attractiveness birthed.

I’m pretty sure the show said it was icky that people were enamoured with a serial killer, but the irony was for sure not lost on me.

Though this shift from killer to victim was a welcomed, although jarring, change of pace, it not only proved that the first half was hellbent on bimbofying Jeffrey for literally no reason other than to capitalise on Peter’s actual attractiveness, but also that there was some competent storytelling, here.

However, by the time it made this shift, it was far too late.

Dahmer spent so much time fleshing out Jeffrey on a purely surface level for the sake of disturbing sexualisation that I had disconnected from the story.

Dahmer could have been a retrospective meditation on the impact a serial killer has on the lives of his victims and the people around him but instead focuses on a man who has, thus far, made no case for the need for him to have five+ hours dedicated to showing how hot it can be to be a monster, or to be seduced by one.

I’d even make the argument that if the show had this focus from the beginning, it would have at the very least justified its existence.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.
Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: Screenshot.

It should have been told from the perspective of Jeffrey’s direct and indirect victims, not to exploit them, but to tell their side of the story – instead of glamorising the monster, take an opportunity to critique what that monster did.

I don’t care about Jeffrey, but I do care about the lives he ruined. That should’ve been what Dahmer should be about. That should have been its focus. The last five episodes prove this and how effective it could have been.

Could have paid respect to his victims instead of paid respect to his pecs, Murphy and Co.

Honestly, if I were to sum up Dahmer, I’d say that it’s just a really, really, really long interpretation of that serial killer POV trend.

Also, Jeffrey himself is an incredibly bland character. I feel like I’m supposed to find him different and quirky, but even in My Friend Dahmer, I just found him incredibly boring as a ‘character’.

Outside of his actions, Jeffrey himself is as basic as these POV e-boys come across. It’s nothing but hairspray, vibes, and a silly goofy mood up there.

@zakomari.0

#jeffreydahmer #dahmer #netflix #foryou #fyp #fypage

♬ Dark Horse(抖音版) - 宸荨
@cfourwastaken

How I would of escaped Dahmer 💀 #fypシ #darkhumour #dank #dankhumor #HausLabsFoundation #dahmer

♬ original sound - cfourwastaken

And with a man as heinous as Jeffrey, this shouldn’t have been the case.

Final verdict: Honestly, just watch the documentary Netflix conveniently released one (1) day after Dahmer premiered. I haven’t seen it and it’s probably just as exploitative but it's much shorter.

Giving it a disappointed-but-not-surprised 4/10.

Dahmer is available to stream on Netflix now. Don’t watch it, but it’s there if you absolutely have to.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster




21 October 2022 2:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Review
Ryan Murphy
Jeffrey Dahmer
Dahmer
Dahmer Review
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story review
Evan Peters
Niecy Nash

More from Opinion

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 11:11 AM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 8:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Sibusiso Vilane/ Twitter.

Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane

21 October 2022 6:31 PM

John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa

21 October 2022 6:21 PM

Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can take advantage of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple dancing. Picture: Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert

21 October 2022 5:24 PM

The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will be taking place in Johannesburg at Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo, on 22 and 23 October. Picture: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival /Facebook.

Joburg City Guide: Five events to guarantee a boozy weekend

21 October 2022 3:11 PM

Remember to drink responsibly and strictly no persons under 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

21 October 2022 2:33 PM

Travelling the country - and the world - can be one of the most fulfilling human experiences one could ever have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The show saw David Tlale use two iconic New York backdrops, Times Square and the Highline, as the setting to reveal his new Azania spring/summer collection. Picture: Supplied

David Tlale on SA fashion: 'It's not just about showcasing, there's business'

21 October 2022 11:51 AM

Award-winning South African designer, David Tlale, is bringing his spring summer 22/23 collection to The Venue in Melrose Arch on 22 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thando Thabethe Instagram

It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats

21 October 2022 9:43 AM

947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe's underwear range is now available for delivery on UberEats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?

20 October 2022 8:44 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

Local

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

Lifestyle

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

EWN Highlights

JHB EFF: Helen Zillle to blame for DA's looming collapse in Gauteng's top metros

21 October 2022 7:50 PM

KZN NPA: There are only 5 murder case dockets linked to July unrest

21 October 2022 7:13 PM

‘It’s unhygienic’ – Sophiatown residents say water crisis putting health at risk

21 October 2022 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA