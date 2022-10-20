Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population





John Perlman spoke to Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation.

- Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday

- Her successor will be chosen next week

- Truss leaves office after serving 44 days making her the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Party appointed leaders that are elected outside of a general election are a problem for UK citizens who are due to go to the polls in 2024.

Grey said the circumstances that led to Truss’ departure are partly because was chosen off a margin of the population and was not the people’s choice, he explained.

Her short-lived tenure as prime minister saw the value of the pound plummet as well as infighting in the Conservative Party.

Ultimately Liz Truss was chosen off of the back of 0.001% of the population, largely white, male, retired and apparently living mostly in London and the South East of England… it wasn’t a consensus of the population. Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent

The country is due for a national election in 2024.

In the interim, Grey says potential candidates for Britain’s leader are UK Member of Parliament Ben Wallace and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

He’s considered to be very safe and secure and perhaps he might stand a chance. Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent

