Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population
John Perlman spoke to Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation.
- Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday
- Her successor will be chosen next week
- Truss leaves office after serving 44 days making her the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history
Party appointed leaders that are elected outside of a general election are a problem for UK citizens who are due to go to the polls in 2024.
Grey said the circumstances that led to Truss’ departure are partly because was chosen off a margin of the population and was not the people’s choice, he explained.
Her short-lived tenure as prime minister saw the value of the pound plummet as well as infighting in the Conservative Party.
Ultimately Liz Truss was chosen off of the back of 0.001% of the population, largely white, male, retired and apparently living mostly in London and the South East of England… it wasn’t a consensus of the population.Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent
The country is due for a national election in 2024.
In the interim, Grey says potential candidates for Britain’s leader are UK Member of Parliament Ben Wallace and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
He’s considered to be very safe and secure and perhaps he might stand a chance.Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News UK correspondent
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wirestock/wirestock2206/wirestock220610708/187860858-london-united-kingdom-mar-11-2020-london-united-kingdom-march-11-2020-liz-truss-arrives-for-a-cabine.jpg
More from World
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'
Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.Read More
Speculation over Truss exit grows
Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?
In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More