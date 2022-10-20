Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
- Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday as her government descended into chaos.
- The Labour Party is currently ahead of the Tories in the opinion polls - with the next general election expected in 2024, what lies ahead for the UK?
Liz Truss has announced her resignation as leader of the UK's Conservative Party after just six weeks in power.
The failed Prime Minister said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving PM in British history.
There had been wide speculation that Truss would not be able to serve out her term following the disastrous mini-budget she announced with now-fired Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September.
Kwarteng's sacking last week was followed by a string of resignations by senior government ministers.
Related stories:
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
"I will always act in the national interest" Truss tweeted over the weekend after she fired Kwarteng.
Announcing her resignation on Thursday, she said that given the situation "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party".
There will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.' Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2022
This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.
I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.
The country is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lord Peter Hain, Labour Party member and anti-apartheid activist.
Hain says Truss was pushed out by the Conservative Party because she embarked upon what was a "fantasy" economic strategy.
Nobody, except her and her chancellor she then sacked, thought that you could actually persuade the international markets that you had a serious strategy when you were funding tax cuts for the very rich out of borrowing!Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
We all know that borrowing is legitimate if you you want to invest publicly, but if you just want to fund tax cuts in this unfundable way... without being able to pay for them, then the people you're borrowing from as a government... are going to say this is not sustainable at a time when the global economy's in difficulty...Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
It's not only the markets that told Truss this was a fantasy, but also her own MPs as well Hain adds.
The Labour Party is currently ahead of the Conservatives in the opinion polls - with the next general election expected in 2024, what lies ahead for the UK?
Constitutionally, the Tories are entitled to stay on till then Hain says.
Certainly they don't want to go to an election anytime before that, because they hope that something will turn up so that they can recover their position which is historically low after this shambles.Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
The opposition cannot force a general election, but the financial markets might be able to if they continue to downgrade the British economy Hain speculates.
It is likely that the Conservatives will get their new prime minister, he says.
Boris Johnson is lurking in the wings and would love to come back as per the analogy in his resignation speech but I can't see the Conservatives agreeing to an early election and there isn't real a way of Parliament insisting on it...Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
...so I don't see an early election happening unless you continue to lurch from economic and political crisis to crisis, which is quite possible because the Conservative Party's become so factionalised and ungovernable... and I think most commentators in Britain would agree with that.Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Source : https://twitter.com/trussliz/status/1583089419824730112/photo/1
More from Business
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the Clicks Group posts its annual results to end-August.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
More from Politics
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street
Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.Read More
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections
John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive
From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.Read More
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
More from World
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population
Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.Read More
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'
Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.Read More
Speculation over Truss exit grows
Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?
In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More