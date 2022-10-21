ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made history by winning their first ward in Mpumalanga, led by Mafia Surprise Fane.
The party won Ward 11 in Nkomazi’s local municipality following by-elections in KaHhoyi, near Komatipoort.
As much as one ward seems not to carry much significance, it is important to note that this is the fourth by-election in the northern part of South Africa where the EFF has won a previously African National Congress (ANC) ward this year.
In addition, Nkomazi Municipality is a very rural part of South Africa, right at the corner of Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border known for its subtropical fruit farming - which is not natural EFF territory because EFF caters more towards industrial areas, according to Sussman.
Sussman said that the ANC should be worried as this seems to be a trend across the country, where several wards that the ANC had dominated for years are being won by other parties.
The EFF swept the board with the ANC, they went up from 23% in November 2021 to 58% this year and the ANC vote share fell from 74% to 34% and this is a significant swing and turnaround.Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
When one sees a pattern of results such as the ANC losing a safe seat in uMhlathuze near Richards Bay in KZN to the IFP, and you see the ANC in the southern part of KZN go from 61% in 2016 to 16% in 2022, the signs of turbulence are there. We are seeing wild swings in by-elections.Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to full interview.
