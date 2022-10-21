Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Casac: Govt has failed to look at the municipal system when drafting the Electoral bill.
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister: the five causes of her downfall explained.
Africa Check celebrates 10 years as the continent's leading independent, nonpartisan, fact-checking organisation this year.
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections

21 October 2022 4:52 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
African National Congress ANC
by-elections
Wayne Sussman

John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made history by winning their first ward in Mpumalanga, led by Mafia Surprise Fane.

The party won Ward 11 in Nkomazi’s local municipality following by-elections in KaHhoyi, near Komatipoort.

As much as one ward seems not to carry much significance, it is important to note that this is the fourth by-election in the northern part of South Africa where the EFF has won a previously African National Congress (ANC) ward this year.

In addition, Nkomazi Municipality is a very rural part of South Africa, right at the corner of Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border known for its subtropical fruit farming - which is not natural EFF territory because EFF caters more towards industrial areas, according to Sussman.

Sussman said that the ANC should be worried as this seems to be a trend across the country, where several wards that the ANC had dominated for years are being won by other parties.

The EFF swept the board with the ANC, they went up from 23% in November 2021 to 58% this year and the ANC vote share fell from 74% to 34% and this is a significant swing and turnaround.

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

When one sees a pattern of results such as the ANC losing a safe seat in uMhlathuze near Richards Bay in KZN to the IFP, and you see the ANC in the southern part of KZN go from 61% in 2016 to 16% in 2022, the signs of turbulence are there. We are seeing wild swings in by-elections.

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

Scroll up to listen to full interview.




