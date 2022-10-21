Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign
- Helen Joseph Hospital breast cancer specialist Carol-Ann Benn resigned from the hospital after 17 years.
- She cites a hostile working environment and a culture of bureaucracy that hindered innovation as reasons for her departure.
Renowned breast cancer specialist Professor Carol Ann Benn said the continual harassment for being innovative is why she left the state hospital.
Ann Benn served her last day at the hospital at the end of September. She said the hostility surrounding public health services is something she could no longer tolerate.
Other issues included turning people away based on where they are placed geographically and the ticking of boxes on who can be afforded medical care, she explained.
Our medical services are hostile; people have large amounts of monies in co-payments and a large number of people need to access government services.Carol Ann Benn, breast cancer surgeon
It’s about our Hippocratic Oath, of looking someone in the eye and saying 'I’m terribly sorry we can’t do this'… to turn people away because 'I’m terribly sorry, you are outside the catchment area' is something that doesn’t sit well with me.Carol Ann Benn, breast cancer surgeon
As a proponent of the National Health Insurance Bill, the surgeon said her focus going forward will be to reform access to breast cancer treatment for lower-income people.
This is to avoid individuals being plunged into debt by medical aids that force them into large co-payments.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : Picture: YouTube screenshot.
