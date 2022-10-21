Joburg City Guide: Five events to guarantee a boozy weekend
JOHANNESBURG – As October makes its way out, what better way to celebrate this month than Octoberfest-inspired events?
Here are five tipsy-guaranteed events to enjoy this weekend. Remember to drink responsibly and persons under the age of 18 are not allowed by law.
WHISKYSHOP MINI TASTING FESTIVAL
WhiskyShop will host their mini whisky tasting festival in Lonehill, Fourways on 21 October 2022.
Tag along to mini whisky festival, with more than 50 whiskies on show.
A ticket gets you a light snack, tasting glass, unlimited tastings and a bottle of water. Booking essential, get your ticket here.
JOHANNESBURG IN YOUR POCKET AND MICROADVENTURE TOURS HOST #JACARANDAINYOURPOCKET2022
Johannesburg In Your Pocket and MicroAdventure Tours will host #JacarandaInYourPocket2022 on 22 October 2022.
The Tour of Jozi will feature the city’s finest jacaranda views accompanied by bubbly and a harvest table feast.
The experience costs R850 and includes bubbly, a cocktail (or non-alcoholic drink) and a sumptuous late lunch.
This year’s #jacarandainyourpocket2022 has teamed up with The Playground, City Sightseeing Bus, Radisson Red Rosebank, The Tyrwhitt, Veldskoen and Voco Rosebank.
Booking is essential. Secure your spot here.
THE BAKED MARKET
If alcohol is not your poison of choice there's an alternative.
The Baked Market, takes place at The Troyeville House, a heritage site located on the eastern side of inner-city Joburg.
The market will exhibit a number of stalls showcasing fashion, music, arts and crafts, food and theatre.
As the event enters the evening, Baked Shakespeare takes over with an irreverent version of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.
Get your ticket here.
PICK N PAY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival offers a jam-packed weekend at Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo Sandton on 22 and 23 October 2022.
The lifestyle event will spotlight South African Wines from 40-plus award-winning producers.
A delicious variety of food from the Pick n Pay Food Lane will be accompanied by an amazing artist lineup like Itu Sings, Dan Vee and Tebogo Louw.
Each ticket price guarantees you 20 wine-tasting tokens, the event is a no-cash-zone.
Tickets are available through Webtickets.
FRIEND’S BEERFEST
October has been long associated with the appreciation of beer. Inspired by Octoberfest, Friends at Kimiad will host local and international beer tastings on 22 October 2022.
The event will be held at Moreleta Park, Pretoria and will include a sampling of brewing kits on the stunning Kimiad Golf Course.
Get your tickets here.
More from Lifestyle
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane
John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane.Read More
3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa
Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can take advantage of.Read More
Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert
The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets
Travelling the country - and the world - can be one of the most fulfilling human experiences one could ever have.Read More
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.Read More
David Tlale on SA fashion: 'It's not just about showcasing, there's business'
Award-winning South African designer, David Tlale, is bringing his spring summer 22/23 collection to The Venue in Melrose Arch on 22 October.Read More
It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats
947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe's underwear range is now available for delivery on UberEats.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More