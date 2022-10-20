Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
JOHANNESBURG – South African businesses and households will have to brace for indefinite power cuts.
Power utility Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding until further notice on Thursday night.
This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage 3 would be suspended at 5am on Friday.
Eskom attributed its abrupt move to delays in returning generating units to service.
“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations, as well as breakdowns of a unit each at Kusile and Komati power stations, have necessitated this escalation of load shedding,” said Eskom.
The power utility added: “Currently, there are no units in service at Kusile Power Station due to breakdowns on three units while one unit is out of service on planned maintenance.”
Eskom said it would update the nation should any changes pertaining to power cuts occur.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
Source : Pixabay.com
