Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane
Lester Kiewit spoke to leader of the Build One South Africa party (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane about his criticisms of the bill.
-
The Electoral Amendment bill comes after the Constitutional Court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional.
-
Maimane said more electoral reform is needed to give true power to citizens.
In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional as independent candidates were barred from contesting in elections.
Maimane said this new bill is malicious compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment as it still makes it extremely difficult for independents to run, adding that this does not align with the voice of the Freedom Charter.
He also expressed that the electoral reform needed goes beyond just giving an opportunity to independents, but also needs to give true power to the people which they do not currently have.
As things stand at the moment, citizens literally have no power over parliament, in essence. It is immaterial what citizens can raise, if the party disagrees then the matter stops.Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Build One South Africa party (BOSA)
Maimane believes that a constituency-based system would allow South Africans to push for accountability for those in power and have a voice when it comes to important matters.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane
Source : https://twitter.com/BuildOneSA/status/1573619415140163585/photo/1
More from Local
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?
A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC
The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.Read More
Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation
The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.Read More
Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign
John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage would be suspended at 5am on Friday.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More