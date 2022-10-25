Streaming issues? Report here
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

* 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Infrastructure development
Beitbridge
rmb
Beitbridge Border
Crystal Ordersen

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Beitbridge, the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe, was at a low point in 2020. No toilet facilities or water at the border, and delayed processes resulted in many trucks standing still for long periods. For southern Africa’s busiest border point, this wasn’t ideal.

After numerous upgrades to the border post and town infrastructure, forming part of the R4.6 million modernisation project, Beitbridge officially reopened to traffic in June this year.

To discuss the importance of this development, Bongani Bingwa hosted Crystal Orderson, a seasoned journalist specializing in African content. This forms part of the new Africa Focus series presented by RMB. The weekly series aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Orderson briefly explains the need for private sector investment in African infrastructure development and how Beitbridge’s makeover will have a greater economic impact on South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the rest of the continent.

Since this public-private sector engagement, you’ve seen a sea change.

When you have money coming in and investing in infrastructure and technology, you can have a smoother process. Now your goods and services can go through the borders, there are new machines and a smoother process – that’s what investment means

RMB formed part of the Beitbridge redevelopment by providing an end-to-end infrastructure finance solution for the private sector investor. Their experienced and multi-disciplinary team delivered an optimal financing structure for this project.

To find out more about RMB’s Infrastructure Sector Solutions, visit the official RMB website.




