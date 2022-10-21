WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?
Clive Sechaba Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you love or hate it when someone calls you dear?
In the video, the man cautions people not to call him dear.
@sagwadijean Don't dear me maaan yerrr #fypシ #foryou #tsonga #fyp #tsongatiktok #tsongatiktok🔥🔥🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - SAGWADI JEAN BALOYI
702 Breakfast's Bongani Bingwa had a discussion about this and general terms of endearment.
Eyewitness News traffic reporter Karabo Tjale said his colleague loves to call him 'lala or darling' - and he doesn't like the terms.
@talkradio702 Do you like being called ‘DEAR’ ? #702Breakfast host @Bongani Bingwa had a conversation with the team #702Breakfast #702WalkTheTalk ♬ original sound - Radio702
