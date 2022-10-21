Mzansi's reaction to Clement Manyathela's #CuffItChallenge





JOHANNESBURG - Prepare yourself to laugh till your stomach hurts after what you're about to watch.

There has been a buzz on social media over the last couple of weeks about the #CuffItChallenge.

For radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela, however, it didn't go well, as Twitter users told him he definitely needs dance lessons.

After interviewing media personality Thando Thabethe on Thursday, Manyathela added a bit of zing and tried to do the #CuffItChallenge.

Manyathela's tweet on Twitter with the caption "Thank you @Thando_Thabethe for teaching me the #CuffItChallenge" left Mzansi cracking.

I see what @Thando_Thabethe is doing. I just need someone to please, please explain to me what @TheRealClementM is doing. https://t.co/frCluae0eo — IG/TikTok: @ramichuene 🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 20, 2022

Clement was not given any mercy whatsoever while Thando Thabethe was praised for doing her best.

Thando you did your best my sweetheart but for Clement? Ngeke...yoooh! 😂😂😂😂 — Mirriam Tshabalala (@MirriamTshabal2) October 20, 2022

Thando is definitely not a good teacher. She should have started with a free before folding the arms. Though I'm not sure if it would have helped. Clement is just hopeless 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MaFuze (@nonhletjie) October 20, 2022

Hai No, Thando tried but Clement ain't got no rhythm 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Onica MC (@Onica_MC) October 20, 2022

Yooo. Aowa is not the one @TheRealClementM u tried mara nooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) October 20, 2022

Mara Clement why o re segisha ka batho 🙆🙆🙆🙆o dirang Wena gabotse 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣stay away from dance moves my brother pic.twitter.com/D1XqgZN4pZ — MR DICK (@kabelodick) October 20, 2022

Bathong clement, you'd swear your life is on the line, the way you so focused and poting at the same time🤣🤣🤣🤣 — bridget (@That_Bridget1) October 21, 2022

Manyathela is not the only one who needs dance lessons, another celebrity whose dancing skills have recently drawn attention is YouTuber Lasizwe.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mzansi's reaction to Clement Manyathela's #CuffItChallenge