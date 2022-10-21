WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
Clive Sechaba Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Thabethe had an amazing interview during the Hanging Out feature with Clement Manyathela on Thursday.
That was until Thabethe had to teach Manyathela Beyonce's #CuffItChallenge in the studio.
Let's just say the world has now learnt of Manyathela's two left feet.
@talkradio702 #CUFFITCHALLENGE with @thandothabooty and Clement Manyathela 😅😅😅 #TheCMShow #702WalkTheTalk ♬ original sound - Radio702
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
