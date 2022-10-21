It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats





There is a first time for everything. 947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe can relate. This comes as her line, Thabooty’s Underwear and Shapewear is now available on the application platform, Uber Eats. Yes, it really is!

Thabethe shared the news on an Instagram post and added that ‘@thabootys is THAT delicious 🤣🤣🤣’.

In the post, she further wrote:

‘We will usher in summer flavours on the app with the introduction of our SS 23 swimwear range, which will be available soon!!!'

Thabooty's prides itself in being an easily accessible brand, and the introduction of Thabooty's on UberEats means you can get your Thabooty's at a touch of a button!

Here's to changing the world one booty at a time. Thabooty can attest to this as her shapewear and underwear line, Thabooty is now available on Uber Eats.

Naturally, the comment section blew up, as underwear and shapewear are not exactly edible. It just shows you how hard Thabete has worked since launching her line in 2017.

Actress, Khabonina even commented on the post and said, _“Well, As long as the order comes AS PER ADVERTISEMENT…_with you two Hotties 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! Well done gorgeousness 😍’.

