Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street

The recent adoption of the Electoral Amendment Bill by the National Assembly has been met with complaints from independent candidates and civil organisations.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Fisher said that the bill would prevent independent candidates from garnering more seats once promulgated.

In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Amendment Bill was unconstitutional and extended the deadline to December this year.

The National Assembly voted in favour of the bill on Thursday, with 232 votes for and 98 against, with three abstentions.

These past couple of months, we have made repeated submissions, we have reached out to ask to sit around the table, raise our concerns, explain the complexity, the issues we find as being unconstitutional and let us collaborate with the portfolio committee to find possible solutions, unfortunately we did find to be is a one-way street. Rachel Fischer - Parliament research manager for Organisation Undoing Tax

There is still some uncertainty of what could happen, but it seems to be a recalculation of seats which then means it goes to the next highest numbers that got votes within the ballot that could either be an independent or a political party. Rachel Fischer - Parliament research manager for Organisation Undoing Tax

The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), which will give civil organisations a chance to object.

Build One South Africa party (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, also criticised the bill and accused Parliament of gaining full control of power against the citizens.

Maimane spoke to CapeTalk's Morning Breakfast show host Lester Kiewit.

As things stand at the moment, citizens literally have no power over Parliament. In essence, it is immaterial what citizens can raise, if the party disagrees, then the matter stops. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One South Africa party

