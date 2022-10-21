David Tlale on SA fashion: 'It's not just about showcasing, there's business'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to award-winning South African designer, David Tlale, about his journey in the fashion industry, his brand turning 19 this year, and what to expect from his upcoming collection.
The designer's fashion house, House of David Tlale, will be 20 years in business in 2023.
This collection is said to be a culmination of the 19 years that the brand has stood in the fashion industry - as well as a teaser of what's to come in 2023.
Having spent almost two decades building his brand, Tlale said the biggest shift in South African fashion is the understanding of the business side of fashion.
He said the industry is now well aware that it is not just about showcasing a show on Fashion Week, but also what happens post-showcase in terms of business.
When I started it was just about showcasing at Fashion Week... and now we understand that it's not about just the showcase, post-showcase there's business and you have to make sure that you have a team that you employ. They create your collections and everything else, and post that, sales, that's what matters... This is a serious business, and our industry is quite big.David Tlale, founder - House of David Tlale
