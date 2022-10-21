Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala? A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear. 21 October 2022 8:24 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. 21 October 2022 6:31 PM
3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can tak... 21 October 2022 6:21 PM
Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them. 21 October 2022 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

21 October 2022 2:33 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
travelling
saving money
Travelling tips

Travelling the country - and the world - can be one of the most fulfilling human experiences one could ever have.

Clement Manyathela speaks to enthusiastic travellers: Palesa Mosia, Tahleho Mohlakoana and Boipelo Tladinyane-Hlubi, about their travelling experiences from flight costs to exploring different food and embarking on thrilling adventures around the world.

With flights to Cape Town costing an arm and a leg, for example, your pockets would beg to differ from the rhetoric that travelling is amazing.

More often than not, travelling can be pretty burdensome on the wallet and sometimes requires acute planning.

In fact, according to the panel of travellers, if you're smart enough about it, you shouldn't miss out on petrol money to travel the world.

Here are some of the tips that they shared:

  • Flying to Cape Town can cost upwards of R12,000. Instead of paying a fortune to see a flat mountain, you can go to Mauritius, Zanzibar, Dubai, Mozambique, Bali or Thailand, instead for roughly the same price for flights and accommodation.

  • Travelling affords you the opportunity to experience people around you who have different cultures, values and lifestyles from you. So, don't be afraid to hang with the locals - they might even help you get out of tricky situations.

That's the whole fascinating thing about travelling. You get to experience things and people that don't look and sound like you. I remember, at one point, I was travelling alone for almost three weeks in a backpack with one phone... I was all alone outside there, and I got lost! I was stuck in the middle of nowhere... [Locals] tried to help me... And they took me to where I needed to be!

Tahleho Mohlakoana, travel enthusiast
  • While hanging with the locals, don't forget to try their cuisine as well. If you're a little hesitant and able to fork out a little more, go to a reputable restaurant to skip the potential of an upset stomach.

You get the benefit of trying the cuisine and, at the same time, enjoying the culture and enjoying the area but part of travelling is for us to learn about other countries, other cultures. It opens up our minds to different things. So, you're missing out on that entire part and some of the cuisine is absolutely phenomenal!

Palesa Mosia, travel enthusiast

  • You can use Trip Advisor to book all your activities. Mosia says that she does it because it's cheaper and she can check out reviews and photos from people who have actually been there.

  • Alternatively, you can live wild and book everything there and because you've gotten acquainted with the locals, you can ask them for their advice on where to go, where to stay, what to avoid, and what to do. Remember, nobody knows their country like the people who stay there do.

  • Plan some downtime after you get back to recover from all the festivities you put your body through.

  • When travelling alone, make sure that at any given point, at least one person knows where you are - just to prevent a Hostel-esque situation.

  • Travelling alone also affords you agency. If you're backpacking in Europe by yourself, you don't have to debate with a partner whether or not hiking up that mountain at 6am is a good idea or not.

  • However, it's also cool to travel with others to create memories.

It's easier to travel alone because you just make decisions on your own. You do everything without having to wonder what the other person thinks about it or how they feel or even have differences of opinion, but at the same time, I love travelling with other people. I love to share experiences with other people.

Boipelo Tladinyane-Hlubi, travel enthusiast

  • Travelling with others can also help you navigate a country with someone else (in case you're bad at directions) or help you if you have any impediments that might hinder the experience.

  • Use travel agencies to get information that you can use to make bookings for yourself and save cash in the process

  • If you want someone else to do the budgeting and curating for you, consider using a travel concierge company like Naru Group. You give them the budget and they figure everything else out for you.

Scroll up for the full interview.




21 October 2022 2:33 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
travelling
saving money
Travelling tips

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Sibusiso Vilane/ Twitter.

Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane

21 October 2022 6:31 PM

John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa

21 October 2022 6:21 PM

Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can take advantage of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple dancing. Picture: Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert

21 October 2022 5:24 PM

The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will be taking place in Johannesburg at Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo, on 22 and 23 October. Picture: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival /Facebook.

Joburg City Guide: Five events to guarantee a boozy weekend

21 October 2022 3:11 PM

Remember to drink responsibly and strictly no persons under 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

21 October 2022 2:53 PM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The show saw David Tlale use two iconic New York backdrops, Times Square and the Highline, as the setting to reveal his new Azania spring/summer collection. Picture: Supplied

David Tlale on SA fashion: 'It's not just about showcasing, there's business'

21 October 2022 11:51 AM

Award-winning South African designer, David Tlale, is bringing his spring summer 22/23 collection to The Venue in Melrose Arch on 22 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thando Thabethe Instagram

It may not be edible, but Thabooty underwear and shapewear now on UberEats

21 October 2022 9:43 AM

947 drive presenter, entrepreneur and media personality, Thando Thabethe's underwear range is now available for delivery on UberEats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?

20 October 2022 8:44 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

Local

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

Lifestyle

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

EWN Highlights

JHB EFF: Helen Zillle to blame for DA's looming collapse in Gauteng's top metros

21 October 2022 7:50 PM

KZN NPA: There are only 5 murder case dockets linked to July unrest

21 October 2022 7:13 PM

‘It’s unhygienic’ – Sophiatown residents say water crisis putting health at risk

21 October 2022 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA