Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets





Clement Manyathela speaks to enthusiastic travellers: Palesa Mosia, Tahleho Mohlakoana and Boipelo Tladinyane-Hlubi, about their travelling experiences from flight costs to exploring different food and embarking on thrilling adventures around the world.

With flights to Cape Town costing an arm and a leg, for example, your pockets would beg to differ from the rhetoric that travelling is amazing.

More often than not, travelling can be pretty burdensome on the wallet and sometimes requires acute planning.

In fact, according to the panel of travellers, if you're smart enough about it, you shouldn't miss out on petrol money to travel the world.

Here are some of the tips that they shared:

Flying to Cape Town can cost upwards of R12,000. Instead of paying a fortune to see a flat mountain, you can go to Mauritius, Zanzibar, Dubai, Mozambique, Bali or Thailand, instead for roughly the same price for flights and accommodation.

Travelling affords you the opportunity to experience people around you who have different cultures, values and lifestyles from you. So, don't be afraid to hang with the locals - they might even help you get out of tricky situations.

That's the whole fascinating thing about travelling. You get to experience things and people that don't look and sound like you. I remember, at one point, I was travelling alone for almost three weeks in a backpack with one phone... I was all alone outside there, and I got lost! I was stuck in the middle of nowhere... [Locals] tried to help me... And they took me to where I needed to be! Tahleho Mohlakoana, travel enthusiast

While hanging with the locals, don't forget to try their cuisine as well. If you're a little hesitant and able to fork out a little more, go to a reputable restaurant to skip the potential of an upset stomach.

You get the benefit of trying the cuisine and, at the same time, enjoying the culture and enjoying the area but part of travelling is for us to learn about other countries, other cultures. It opens up our minds to different things. So, you're missing out on that entire part and some of the cuisine is absolutely phenomenal! Palesa Mosia, travel enthusiast

You can use Trip Advisor to book all your activities. Mosia says that she does it because it's cheaper and she can check out reviews and photos from people who have actually been there.

Alternatively, you can live wild and book everything there and because you've gotten acquainted with the locals, you can ask them for their advice on where to go, where to stay, what to avoid, and what to do. Remember, nobody knows their country like the people who stay there do.

Plan some downtime after you get back to recover from all the festivities you put your body through.

When travelling alone, make sure that at any given point, at least one person knows where you are - just to prevent a Hostel-esque situation.

Travelling alone also affords you agency. If you're backpacking in Europe by yourself, you don't have to debate with a partner whether or not hiking up that mountain at 6am is a good idea or not.

However, it's also cool to travel with others to create memories.

It's easier to travel alone because you just make decisions on your own. You do everything without having to wonder what the other person thinks about it or how they feel or even have differences of opinion, but at the same time, I love travelling with other people. I love to share experiences with other people. Boipelo Tladinyane-Hlubi, travel enthusiast

Travelling with others can also help you navigate a country with someone else (in case you're bad at directions) or help you if you have any impediments that might hinder the experience.

Use travel agencies to get information that you can use to make bookings for yourself and save cash in the process

If you want someone else to do the budgeting and curating for you, consider using a travel concierge company like Naru Group. You give them the budget and they figure everything else out for you.

Scroll up for the full interview.