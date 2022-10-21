Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP





It's been three weeks since the city of Joburg started having a water crisis - what is the update from Rand water press conference? Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali has the details from the briefing,

There could be former President Jacob Zuma on his corruption trial and his future plans. Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma joined Mandy for a discussion on this update.

We look at the highly contentious Electoral Amendment Bill and how Parliament turned the tables against greater accountability. Mandy invited Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24, for an explainer on the Bill.

Liz Truss makes history as the United Kingdom's prime minister with the shortest tenure. Salim Kikeke, lead presenter at BBC Africa, hopes to bring us the five causes of her downfall.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal had a media briefing on its work. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, has all the details.

Africa Check celebrates 10 years as the continent’s leading independent, nonpartisan, fact-checking organisation this year. Dudu Mkhize, Africa Check Head of Outreach, updates us.

Fridays are always spreading good news with Brent Lindeque. He brings us an emoji story this week.