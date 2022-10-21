Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert





Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee on surviving the different growth cycles of relationships.

Material treasures like a car or a house – go through a series of protections and maintenance to ensure longevity, so why not order regular check-ups or servicing with your partner?

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee argues the importance of making it a habit to show up for your partner.

Every relationship goes through different stages – beginning at a high known as the honeymoon phase and then a gradual understanding between two people as they grow into each other and their union.

While every stage is important, some take more of a toll on the relationship than the others. Couples will dip in and out of these cycles throughout the lifespan, she explained.

Why don’t we take our relationships in for an annual check-up? Paula Quinsee, relationship expert

The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them.

It’s about being intentional. How am I showing up every day for my partner?, how am I impacting my partner, what am I bringing to the table? Paula Quinsee, relationship expert

Couple dancing. Picture: Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

Listen to the full conversation above.