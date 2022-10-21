3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to travel correspondent Gabbi Brondani on the best island destinations South Africans can visit and enjoy.

Dominican Republic

Enjoy the beautiful Caribbean sun with a refreshing cocktail in your hand.

Journey down to the Dominican Republic, the birthplace of both the Merengue and the Bachata dances.

Couples can take walks and experience magnificent mountains and rainforests alongside tumbling waterfalls and, of course, gorgeous beaches.

Families will also find plenty of authentic dance halls across the island, bustling with dancers and visitors are invited to join in and enjoy.

The best time to visit the Dominican Republic is between December and May when the weather is drier.

A visa is not required for those travelling as tourists.

Couples love this island, you can magnificent walks through the beautiful mountains and rainforests along tumbling waterfalls. Gabbi Brondani, Travel correspondent

The Bahamas

With a collection of over 2,000 beaches, the Bahamas is the perfect Caribbean holiday destination for the family.

There are plenty of activities for adults and children to enjoy.

From watersports, dolphin spotting and jaw-dropping ocean views. It is perfect for groups of friends, couple getaways and singles.

The best time to travel to the Bahamas is between December and April when the weather is warm and dry, no visa is required for a stay of up to three months.

You’ve got everything in the Bahamas from water sports to dolphin spotting to just enjoying incredible local gastronomy on the island. If you are a foodie, it’s incredible. Gabbi Brondani, Travel correspondent

Turks and Caicos

The Bahamas' lesser-known neighbour, Turks and Caicos Islands is a dreamy retreat for couples looking to de-stress in the warmth of the Caribbean sun.

These islands are a watersports paradise, with some of the world’s best locations for diving.

The best time to travel to the Turks & Caicos islands is between January and May when the weather is dry and pleasant.

South African citizens do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days, provided they hold a passport valid for the period of intended stay.

Listen to the full audio above for more.