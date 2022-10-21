Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane





Sibusiso Vilane is a South African adventurer, mountain climber and marathon runner – that regularly pushes the limit.

In 2003 he became the first black person in the world to summit Mount Everest, he conquered the mountain again two years later in 2005.

Vilane grew up in Swaziland to a father who worked the mines and his mother was a street vendor who sold handcrafts to make ends meet.

He said growing up in lack taught him to appreciate any food he comes across when climbing new heights on the mountains.

His favourite dish is pap and meat.

This is hard for me because I am not particular about food. But any traditional dish that has mealie pap to go with then great. It will have to be a Swazi traditional dish made of pap obviously… Sibusiso Vilane, motivational speaker

I think it has actually put me in good stead over the years, me with travelling all over the world. If I was fussy about a particular dish or food, I would find it frustrating. On the mountains, you adapt to what’s there Sibusiso Vilane, motivational speaker

Other than the Holy Bible, his favourite book is The Ascent of Everest, written by John Hunt in 1953.

I call it a classic it had everything in it from the planning of the expedition... It’s an amazing book. Sibusiso Vilane, motivational speaker

His song of choice is Ngoma Nehesho, by legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

