The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen





Modise describes the Basadi in Music Awards as a movement in Music but more so a movement that celebrates women behind the scenes – the ones who work very hard yet are never appreciated.

Modise adds that there is an underrepresentation of women when it comes to decision-making in the music industry and that is why she extended the Basadi in Music Awards to more than just awards but also include workshops such as The Business of Music workshop which aims to address the deficit of women in positions of power in the industry.

The lack of education we have as women cripples us later in the business so It was important to have different programs as a build-up, it’s about how we develop and create this shift in the music space. Hloni Modise – CEO, Basadi Music Awards

Modise adds that this was not an easy journey as there are many disappointments she experienced closer to the date, when people who planned to support the movement pull up, she further adds that industry professionals had advised her to postpone the awards, yet she remained resilient.

There are parts that personally broke me… but we had the support of artists who understood that the show needed to happen… and when you hear different people talk about how it impacted their lives, then you realize that this has to happen. Hloni Modise – CEO, Basadi Music Awards

Mam’Abigail Khubeka, who won Lifetime award, said it was by far the best event she has ever been to...It’s moments like that, that we get to celebrate them and give them their flowers while they still alive” Hloni Modise – CEO, Basadi Music Awards

My husband said that you have to always show up, It’s not what happens to you, it’s what you do with what happens to you… what you do about it, is what defines you Hloni Modise – CEO, Basadi Music Awards

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.